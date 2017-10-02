Macon Touchdown Club 10/3

Ortho Georgia Back of the Week : LaKelvin Clark Senior RB, Westside High School. LaKelvin rushed 23 times for 220 yards and 3 TD's in his team's 28-7 victory over Jackson

Ortho Georgia Lineman of the Week: Quentavious Morant Senior Nose Tackle, Howard High School. Quentavious accounted for 7 tackles , 3 assists, 1 forced fumble and a QB hurry in his team's game against West Laurens

Ortho Georgia Special Teams Player of the Week : Kanuri Williams, RS, Central High School. Kanuri accounted for over 145 yards in returns including a 90 yard Kick Off return for a TD in his team's Game against Pike County

