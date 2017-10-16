Macon Touchdown Club Awards 10/16

Ortho Georgia Lineman of the Week: Randy Green, Junior LB, Southwest High School. Randy had 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 QB sacks in his team's game against Dublin

Ortho Georgia Back of the Week : Tyler Jordan, Senior RB /DB, Stratford Academy. Tyler rushed 12 times for 125 yards and 2 TD's and recorded 4 tackles from his DB position in his team's 28-7 victory over FPD

Ortho Georgia Special Teams Player of the Week : Kanuri Williams, Senior WR/DB Central High School. Kanuri returned a punt 75 yards for a TD . He also caught 2 TD passes and a 2 point conversion at wideout and had an interception from his DB position in his team's game against Jackson

