Macon Touchdown Club Jamboree

The Methodist Children's home was packed Monday night to see the Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn speak at the event, and to see high school athletes honored for their hard work this past season.

The Club honored several football athletes at their annual event.

Back of the Year: Dalton Cox, FPD, QB

Lineman of the Year: Randy Green, Southwest, LB

Special Teams Player of the Year: Drake Bolus, Jones County, RB

Coach of the Year: Brian Nelson, Mary Persons High School

Player of the Year: Tobe Umerah, Stratford Academy, DE

Bobby Gene Sanders Scholarship Winners:

Isaiah Goolsby, Southwest High

Cameron Kilgore, Windsor Academy

John Lester, FPD

Sammy Martin, Stratford Academy

William Morgan, Tattnall Square Academy

Ethan Norfleet, Howard High School

Said Wanna, Mount De Sales Academy

Super Seven Players of the Year:

Ryan Goede, Kennesaw Mountain High School

Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove High School

Keiondre Jones, Callaway High School

King Mwikuta, Troup County Comprehensive School

Owen Pappoe, Grayson High School

Dante Walker, Riverdale High School

Travon Walker, Upson Lee High School

State Coach of the Year: Jonathan Gess, Eagles Landing Christian Academy

