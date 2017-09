(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

It's official: Macon's new baseball team is called the Macon Bacon.

City leaders made the announcement Wednesday evening at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

The other choices were narrowed down to the Macon Heat, Noise, Soul, and Hits, but Bacon won out.

The opening date for the Bacon's season is Friday, June 1 at Historic Luther Williams Field.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV