Macon's Russell Henley damages cup with 185 yard slam dunk eagle at Masters

Macon's Russell Henley got off to a great start in Augusta on Thursday shooting one under 71. He's tied for fourth going into the second day of play.

WMAZ 9:13 AM. EDT April 10, 2017

Macon's Russell Henley turned in his best Masters performance Sunday in a tie for 11th in his fourth trip to Augusta.

But what has everyone talking is what he did on the fifth hole on the final day of play.

The Stratford alum flew in a 185 yard eagle - slam dunk style - damaging the hole.

Click here to see Henley's shot

