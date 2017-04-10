Russell Henley lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) (Photo: Charlotte Observer, 2017 MCT)

Macon's Russell Henley turned in his best Masters performance Sunday in a tie for 11th in his fourth trip to Augusta.

But what has everyone talking is what he did on the fifth hole on the final day of play.

The Stratford alum flew in a 185 yard eagle - slam dunk style - damaging the hole.

“I was trying to fly it short of that hole,” Henley told the Athen Banner-Herald newspaper . “I hit a really solid shot and I guess the wind pushed it a little bit. I’m not really sure what happened, but I’ll take it.”

