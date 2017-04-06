Macon's Russell Henley one under par, tied for fourth at Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta.(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Redington, 2017 Getty Images)

Macon's Russell Henley got off to a fast start at the 81st Masters on Thursday.

He's was tied for fourth late.

The Stratford alum played in the first group shooting one-under 71. This is Henley's fourth trip to Augusta. His best showing was in 2015 when he finished 21st.

Henley made 10 birdies in the final round last week at the Shell Houston Open to earn the final spot in the Masters.

