Macon's Russell Henley one under par, tied for fourth at Masters

Macon's Russell Henley got off to a fast start at the 81st Masters on Thursday.
He's was tied for fourth late.
The Stratford alum played in the first group shooting one-under 71. This is Henley's fourth trip to Augusta. His best showing was in 2015 when he finished 21st.
Henley made 10 birdies in the final round last week at the Shell Houston Open to earn the final spot in the Masters.
PHOTOS: Russell Henley, Masters, Day 1
