(NEWS CENTER) -- It's been a long road to recovery for Shelby Kaplan, but her positivity helped her cross the finish line at Monday's Boston Marathon less than one year after having both of her legs run over by a car.

The accident happened during a routine run in South Portland on July 4th, 2016.

The Woolwich-native suffered an avulsion fracture in her left ankle, a grade two MCL sprain, and multiple abrasions.

Luckily, and miraculously, she didn't break any bones, or tear any ligaments.

This helped speed up her recovery time. She did not want to just walk again, she wanted to run marathons again.

On Monday, she reached her goal by crossing the Boston Marathon finish line in a time of 4:49:25.

"Oh my gosh, hands up in the air, big grin across my face you would have thought i won the race I was so elated and then I bent down and started crying," said Kaplan.

"Anytime I would see somebody walking i just stopped and talked to them and just gave them the motivation to keep going because I knew because I knew i needed it myself," she added.

