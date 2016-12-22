Malik Herring to play for U.S. U-19 National Team

FORSYTH, GA. - Malik Herring will be trading in the black and gold of Mary Persons for the red, white and blue of the U.S.A. next month.
Herring, who committed to play for UGA on Dec. 2, will play for the USA Football's Under-19 National team, which will play Canada's Under-19 national team on Jan. 28, 2017 in the International Federation of American Football's (IFAF) North American Championship. The game will be played in Orlando, Florida at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex, which is located on the grounds of the Walt Disney World Resort. This past season, Herring had 81 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 3 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles for the Mary Persons Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won region 2-AAAA advanced to the semifinals of the AAAA state playoffs this past season.
The U.S. roster, which was released Wednesday, consists of 56 players from 21 states, including UGA commits D'Andre Swift, a four-star running back from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Pa., and Justin Shaffer, a three-star offensive lineman from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga., according to 247Sports.
The team will be coached by Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) head coach Kenny Sanchez. Sanchez has not lost a game in two years as the Gael's head coach. Bishop Gorman also won USA Today's Super 25 national championship this year.
Canada and the U.S. have split four meetings in IFAF gold medal games. The Canadians topped the Americans, 24-6, in the Under-19 World Championship in July in China.
Here is Team USA's roster
NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE
Christopher Allen LB 6' 3" 234 lbs. Baton Rouge, La. Southern Lab Undecided
Pierce Banbury OL 6' 2" 290 lbs. Fairfax, Va. Oakton Navy
Trajan Bandy DB 5' 9" 179 lbs. Miami, Fla. Christopher Miami (Fla.)
Columbus
Viktor Beach OL 6' 5" 305 lbs. Ft. Myers, Fla. Bishop Verot Central Florida
Dallas Blacklock, DB 5' 10" 170 lbs. Houston, Texas Sharpstown Undecided
Jr.
Elijah Blades DB 6' 2" 180 lbs. Pasadena, Calif. John Muir Florida
Ben Brown OL 6' 5" 290 lbs. Vicksburg, Miss. Saint Aloysius Ole Miss
D.J. Brown DB 5' 9" 180 lbs. College Park, Ga. Creekside Penn State
Joshua Brown LB 6' 2" 235 lbs. Long Beach, Calif. Long Beach Poly Undecided
Tre' Bugg DB 6' 0" 175 lbs. Gilbert, Ariz. Williams Field Undecided
Jamire Calvin WR 5' 10" 155 lbs. Altadena, Calif. Cathedral Undecided
Josh Clarke LB 6' 2" 218 lbs. New Orleans, La. Riverdale Ole Miss
DeeJay Dallas ATH 6' 0" 195 lbs. Brunswick, Ga. Glynn Academy Miami (Fla.)
Avery Davis QB 6' 0" 192 lbs. Cedar Hill, Texas Cedar Hill Notre Dame
Matt Doston TE 6' 5" 230 lbs. Cincinnati, Ohio Archbishop Moeller Michigan State
Tyler Dunning LB 6' 1" 240 lbs. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. St. Thomas Mississippi State Aquinas
Evan Fields DB 6' 2" 190 lbs. Oklahoma City, Okla. Midwest City Undecided
Jon Ford DL 6' 4" 275 lbs. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Dillard Miami (Fla.)
Dillan Gibbons OL 6' 5" 295 lbs. Clearwater, Fla. Northside Christian Notre Dame
Taquon Graham DL 6' 3" 265 lbs. Temple, Texas Temple Texas
Kendrick Green DL 6' 3" 280 lbs. Peoria, Ill. Peoria Undecided
Fred Hansard DL 6' 3" 307 lbs. Burlington, N.J. The Hun School Penn State
Maruis Hayes OL 6' 6" 320 lbs. Maryland Heights, Mo. Pattonville Senior Oklahoma
David Heaton III P 6' 0" 165 lbs. Humble, Texas Atascocita Undecided
C.J. Henderson DB 6' 1" 180 lbs. Miami, Fla. Christopher Undecided Columbus
Malik Herring DL 6' 4" 275 lbs. Forsyth, Ga. Mary Persons Georgia
Riko Jeffers LB 6' 0" 230 lbs. Dallas, Texas Sachse Texas Tech
Rahyme Johnson LB 6' 3" 210 lbs. Los Angeles, Calif. Bishop Mora Salesian Undecided
Deonte Johnson DL 6' 5" 240 lbs. Sacramento, Calif. Luther Burbank Miami (Fla.)
Johnny Johnson WR 6' 0" 190 lbs. Chandler, Ariz. Chandler Oregon III
Thomas Johnston LB 6' 2" 225 lbs. Spanish Fort, Ala. Spanish Fort Undecided
Mac Jones QB 6' 3" 190 lbs. Jacksonville, Fla. The Bolles School Alabama
Jaxson Kirkland OL 6' 5" 318 lbs. Portland, Ore. Jesuit UCLA
John Kirven DL 6' 6" 245 lbs. Raleigh, N.C. Woodberry Forest Virginia
Khalan Laborn RB 5' 10" 210 lbs. Chesapeake, Va. Bishop Sullivan Florida State
Deommo Lenoir DB 6' 0" 190 lbs. Los Angeles, Calif. Bishop Mora Salesian Oregon
Eddie Lewis WR 6' 2" 185 lbs. New York, N.Y. Mater Dei Prep Undecided
Alexander WR 6' 7" 245 lbs. Andover, Mass. Bridgton Academy Florida State Marshall
Jalen McKenzie OL 6' 6" 285 lbs. Walnut Creek, Calif. Clayton Valley Charter Undecided
Xavier Newman OL 6' 3" 275 lbs. DeSoto, Texas DeSoto Colorado
Axel Nyembwe DL 6' 1" 300 lbs. Bethesda, Md. The Avalon School Duke
Michael WR 6' 1" 185 lbs. Murrieta, Calif. Chaparral California Onyemaobi
Idris Patterson OL 6' 5" 280 lbs. Silver Spring, Md. The Avalon School Undecided
Nick Pickett DB 6' 2" 180 lbs. Los Angeles, Calif. Bishop Mora Salesian Undecided
Charleston WR 6' 2" 176 lbs. Dallas, Texas Cedar Hill Oklahoma Rambo
Jalen Reagor WR 6' 0" 185 lbs. Waxahachie, Texas Waxahachie Oklahoma
Greg Rogers DL 6' 4" 305 lbs. Las Vegas, Nev. Arbor View Undecided
Justin Shaffer OL 6' 6" 355 lbs. Ellenwood, Ga. Cedar Grove Georgia
Laviska Shenault WR 6' 1" 205 lbs. DeSoto, Texas DeSoto Colorado
Lindell Stone QB 6' 3" 205 lbs. Woodbury Forest, Va. Woodbury Forest Virginia
D'Andre Swift RB 5' 10" 210 lbs. Philadelphia, Pa. St. Joseph's Prep Georgia
Jonathan Taylor RB 5' 11" 210 lbs. Salem, N.J. Salem Wisconsin
Alijah Vera- OL 6' 5" 295 lbs. Oakland, Calif. Bishop O'Dowd Southern Cal Tucker
Kary Vincent, Jr. DB 5' 11" 172 lbs. Port Arthur, La. Memorial LSU
Chase Young DL 6' 5" 240 lbs. Hyattsville, Md. DeMatha Catholic Ohio State
Cristian Zendejas K 5' 9" 160 lbs. Chandler, Ariz. Perry Arizona State
(© 2016 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs