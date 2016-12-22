WMAZ
Malik Herring to play for U.S. U-19 National Team

Jeff Vinton, WMAZ 4:18 PM. EST December 22, 2016

FORSYTH, GA. - Malik Herring will be trading in the black and gold of Mary Persons for the red, white and blue of the U.S.A. next month. 

Herring, who committed to play for UGA on Dec. 2, will play for the USA Football's Under-19 National team, which will play Canada's Under-19 national team on Jan. 28, 2017 in the International Federation of American Football's (IFAF) North American Championship. The game will be played in Orlando, Florida at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex, which is located on the grounds of the Walt Disney World Resort. This past season, Herring had 81 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 3 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles for the Mary Persons Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won region 2-AAAA advanced to the semifinals of the AAAA state playoffs this past season.

The U.S. roster, which was released Wednesday, consists of 56 players from 21 states, including UGA commits D'Andre Swift, a four-star running back from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Pa., and Justin Shaffer, a three-star offensive lineman from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga., according to 247Sports. 

The team will be coached by Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) head coach Kenny Sanchez. Sanchez has not lost a game in two years as the Gael's head coach. Bishop Gorman also won USA Today's Super 25 national championship this year. 

Canada and the U.S. have split four meetings in IFAF gold medal games. The Canadians topped the Americans, 24-6, in the Under-19 World Championship in July in China.  

Here is Team USA's roster 

NAME                       POSITION    HEIGHT   WEIGHT    HOMETOWN            HIGH SCHOOL    COLLEGE

Christopher Allen      LB                 6' 3"          234 lbs.     Baton Rouge, La.      Southern Lab        Undecided

Pierce Banbury        OL                 6' 2"          290 lbs.     Fairfax, Va.               Oakton                   Navy

Trajan Bandy           DB                 5' 9"          179 lbs.     Miami, Fla.                Christopher            Miami (Fla.)

                                                                                                                           Columbus 

Viktor Beach            OL                 6' 5"           305 lbs.    Ft. Myers, Fla.           Bishop Verot         Central Florida 

Dallas Blacklock,     DB                5' 10"         170 lbs.    Houston, Texas         Sharpstown            Undecided

Jr. 

Elijah Blades           DB                 6' 2"            180 lbs.   Pasadena, Calif.        John Muir               Florida 

Ben Brown              OL                 6' 5"             290 lbs.   Vicksburg, Miss.        Saint Aloysius        Ole Miss

D.J. Brown              DB                 5' 9"             180 lbs.   College Park, Ga.     Creekside               Penn State 

Joshua Brown         LB                 6' 2"             235 lbs.    Long Beach, Calif.    Long Beach Poly   Undecided 

Tre' Bugg                DB                 6' 0"            175 lbs.     Gilbert, Ariz.             Williams Field         Undecided 

Jamire Calvin         WR                5' 10"           155 lbs.     Altadena, Calif.        Cathedral                Undecided 

Josh Clarke            LB                 6' 2"             218 lbs.    New Orleans, La.     Riverdale                Ole Miss

DeeJay Dallas       ATH               6' 0"             195 lbs.    Brunswick, Ga.         Glynn Academy      Miami (Fla.)

Avery Davis           QB                 6' 0"             192 lbs.    Cedar Hill, Texas      Cedar Hill                Notre Dame 

Matt Doston           TE                 6' 5"              230 lbs.    Cincinnati, Ohio       Archbishop Moeller  Michigan State 

Tyler Dunning        LB                 6' 1"              240 lbs.    Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.  St. Thomas             Mississippi State                                                                                                                              Aquinas

Evan Fields           DB                 6' 2"              190 lbs.    Oklahoma City, Okla. Midwest City          Undecided

Jon Ford                DL                 6' 4"              275 lbs.    Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.   Dillard                     Miami (Fla.) 

Dillan Gibbons      OL                  6' 5"               295 lbs.   Clearwater, Fla.         Northside Christian  Notre Dame 

Taquon Graham    DL                  6' 3"              265 lbs.    Temple, Texas           Temple                     Texas 

Kendrick Green     DL                  6' 3"              280 lbs.    Peoria, Ill.                  Peoria                      Undecided 

Fred Hansard        DL                  6' 3"              307 lbs.    Burlington, N.J.         The Hun School        Penn State 

Maruis Hayes        OL                  6' 6"              320 lbs.    Maryland Heights, Mo. Pattonville Senior  Oklahoma 

David Heaton III    P                    6' 0"              165 lbs.    Humble, Texas           Atascocita                Undecided 

C.J. Henderson     DB                 6' 1"              180 lbs.    Miami, Fla.                 Christopher               Undecided                                                                                                                                      Columbus        

Malik Herring        DL                  6' 4"               275 lbs.   Forsyth, Ga.               Mary Persons           Georgia

Riko Jeffers          LB                  6' 0"               230 lbs.   Dallas, Texas              Sachse                     Texas Tech

Rahyme Johnson LB                 6' 3"               210 lbs.   Los Angeles, Calif.     Bishop Mora Salesian Undecided

Deonte Johnson   DL                 6' 5"               240 lbs.   Sacramento, Calif.      Luther Burbank          Miami (Fla.)

Johnny Johnson   WR               6' 0"               190 lbs.    Chandler, Ariz.           Chandler                    Oregon             III      

Thomas Johnston LB                6' 2"                225 lbs.   Spanish Fort, Ala.      Spanish Fort               Undecided

Mac Jones            QB               6' 3"                190 lbs.   Jacksonville, Fla.        The Bolles School      Alabama

Jaxson Kirkland    OL               6' 5"                318 lbs.   Portland, Ore.             Jesuit                         UCLA

John Kirven          DL                6' 6"                245 lbs.    Raleigh, N.C.             Woodberry Forest       Virginia

Khalan Laborn     RB                5' 10"               210 lbs.    Chesapeake, Va.        Bishop Sullivan           Florida State

Deommo Lenoir   DB                6' 0"                190 lbs.    Los Angeles, Calif.     Bishop Mora Salesian Oregon

Eddie Lewis         WR               6' 2"                185 lbs.     New York, N.Y.          Mater Dei Prep             Undecided

Alexander            WR               6' 7"                 245 lbs.     Andover, Mass.         Bridgton Academy        Florida State   Marshall  

Jalen McKenzie   OL                6' 6"                 285 lbs.     Walnut Creek, Calif.  Clayton Valley Charter  Undecided

Xavier Newman   OL                6' 3"                 275 lbs.      DeSoto, Texas          DeSoto                         Colorado

Axel Nyembwe    DL                6' 1"                 300 lbs.      Bethesda, Md.          The Avalon School        Duke

Michael               WR               6' 1"                 185 lbs.      Murrieta, Calif.          Chaparral                      California       Onyemaobi

Idris Patterson    OL                6' 5"                 280 lbs.       Silver Spring, Md.     The Avalon School       Undecided 

Nick Pickett        DB                6' 2"                 180 lbs.       Los Angeles, Calif.    Bishop Mora Salesian  Undecided 

Charleston         WR               6' 2"                 176 lbs.       Dallas, Texas             Cedar Hill                     Oklahoma     Rambo

Jalen Reagor     WR               6' 0"                 185 lbs.       Waxahachie, Texas    Waxahachie                 Oklahoma 

Greg Rogers      DL                6' 4"                 305 lbs.       Las Vegas, Nev.         Arbor View                    Undecided 

Justin Shaffer     OL               6' 6"                 355 lbs.        Ellenwood, Ga.          Cedar Grove                 Georgia

Laviska Shenault WR            6' 1"                 205 lbs.        DeSoto, Texas            DeSoto                         Colorado 

Lindell Stone       QB             6' 3"                 205 lbs.       Woodbury Forest, Va.  Woodbury Forest          Virginia 

D'Andre Swift      RB             5' 10"               210 lbs.        Philadelphia, Pa.          St. Joseph's Prep         Georgia

Jonathan Taylor  RB             5' 11"               210 lbs.        Salem, N.J.                   Salem                           Wisconsin 

Alijah Vera-         OL             6' 5"                 295 lbs.        Oakland, Calif.              Bishop O'Dowd           Southern Cal Tucker

Kary Vincent, Jr. DB            5' 11"                172 lbs.         Port Arthur, La.             Memorial                      LSU 

Chase Young      DL            6' 5"                  240 lbs.         Hyattsville, Md.             DeMatha Catholic        Ohio State 

Cristian Zendejas K            5' 9"                  160 lbs.         Chandler, Ariz.               Perry                         Arizona State

                                                                                                                 

(© 2016 WMAZ)


