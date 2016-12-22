Malik Herring to play for U.S. U-19 National Team

(Photo: English, Lauri)

FORSYTH, GA. - Malik Herring will be trading in the black and gold of Mary Persons for the red, white and blue of the U.S.A. next month.

Herring, who committed to play for UGA on Dec. 2, will play for the USA Football's Under-19 National team, which will play Canada's Under-19 national team on Jan. 28, 2017 in the International Federation of American Football's (IFAF) North American Championship. The game will be played in Orlando, Florida at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex, which is located on the grounds of the Walt Disney World Resort. This past season, Herring had 81 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 3 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles for the Mary Persons Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won region 2-AAAA advanced to the semifinals of the AAAA state playoffs this past season.

The U.S. roster, which was released Wednesday, consists of 56 players from 21 states, including UGA commits D'Andre Swift, a four-star running back from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Pa., and Justin Shaffer, a three-star offensive lineman from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga., according to 247Sports.

The team will be coached by Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) head coach Kenny Sanchez. Sanchez has not lost a game in two years as the Gael's head coach. Bishop Gorman also won USA Today's Super 25 national championship this year.

Canada and the U.S. have split four meetings in IFAF gold medal games. The Canadians topped the Americans, 24-6, in the Under-19 World Championship in July in China.

Here is Team USA's roster

NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE

Christopher Allen LB 6' 3" 234 lbs. Baton Rouge, La. Southern Lab Undecided

Pierce Banbury OL 6' 2" 290 lbs. Fairfax, Va. Oakton Navy

Trajan Bandy DB 5' 9" 179 lbs. Miami, Fla. Christopher Miami (Fla.)

Columbus

Viktor Beach OL 6' 5" 305 lbs. Ft. Myers, Fla. Bishop Verot Central Florida

Dallas Blacklock, DB 5' 10" 170 lbs. Houston, Texas Sharpstown Undecided

Jr.

Elijah Blades DB 6' 2" 180 lbs. Pasadena, Calif. John Muir Florida

Ben Brown OL 6' 5" 290 lbs. Vicksburg, Miss. Saint Aloysius Ole Miss

D.J. Brown DB 5' 9" 180 lbs. College Park, Ga. Creekside Penn State

Joshua Brown LB 6' 2" 235 lbs. Long Beach, Calif. Long Beach Poly Undecided

Tre' Bugg DB 6' 0" 175 lbs. Gilbert, Ariz. Williams Field Undecided

Jamire Calvin WR 5' 10" 155 lbs. Altadena, Calif. Cathedral Undecided

Josh Clarke LB 6' 2" 218 lbs. New Orleans, La. Riverdale Ole Miss

DeeJay Dallas ATH 6' 0" 195 lbs. Brunswick, Ga. Glynn Academy Miami (Fla.)

Avery Davis QB 6' 0" 192 lbs. Cedar Hill, Texas Cedar Hill Notre Dame

Matt Doston TE 6' 5" 230 lbs. Cincinnati, Ohio Archbishop Moeller Michigan State

Tyler Dunning LB 6' 1" 240 lbs. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. St. Thomas Mississippi State Aquinas

Evan Fields DB 6' 2" 190 lbs. Oklahoma City, Okla. Midwest City Undecided

Jon Ford DL 6' 4" 275 lbs. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Dillard Miami (Fla.)

Dillan Gibbons OL 6' 5" 295 lbs. Clearwater, Fla. Northside Christian Notre Dame

Taquon Graham DL 6' 3" 265 lbs. Temple, Texas Temple Texas

Kendrick Green DL 6' 3" 280 lbs. Peoria, Ill. Peoria Undecided

Fred Hansard DL 6' 3" 307 lbs. Burlington, N.J. The Hun School Penn State

Maruis Hayes OL 6' 6" 320 lbs. Maryland Heights, Mo. Pattonville Senior Oklahoma

David Heaton III P 6' 0" 165 lbs. Humble, Texas Atascocita Undecided

C.J. Henderson DB 6' 1" 180 lbs. Miami, Fla. Christopher Undecided Columbus

Malik Herring DL 6' 4" 275 lbs. Forsyth, Ga. Mary Persons Georgia

Riko Jeffers LB 6' 0" 230 lbs. Dallas, Texas Sachse Texas Tech

Rahyme Johnson LB 6' 3" 210 lbs. Los Angeles, Calif. Bishop Mora Salesian Undecided

Deonte Johnson DL 6' 5" 240 lbs. Sacramento, Calif. Luther Burbank Miami (Fla.)

Johnny Johnson WR 6' 0" 190 lbs. Chandler, Ariz. Chandler Oregon III

Thomas Johnston LB 6' 2" 225 lbs. Spanish Fort, Ala. Spanish Fort Undecided

Mac Jones QB 6' 3" 190 lbs. Jacksonville, Fla. The Bolles School Alabama

Jaxson Kirkland OL 6' 5" 318 lbs. Portland, Ore. Jesuit UCLA

John Kirven DL 6' 6" 245 lbs. Raleigh, N.C. Woodberry Forest Virginia

Khalan Laborn RB 5' 10" 210 lbs. Chesapeake, Va. Bishop Sullivan Florida State

Deommo Lenoir DB 6' 0" 190 lbs. Los Angeles, Calif. Bishop Mora Salesian Oregon

Eddie Lewis WR 6' 2" 185 lbs. New York, N.Y. Mater Dei Prep Undecided

Alexander WR 6' 7" 245 lbs. Andover, Mass. Bridgton Academy Florida State Marshall

Jalen McKenzie OL 6' 6" 285 lbs. Walnut Creek, Calif. Clayton Valley Charter Undecided

Xavier Newman OL 6' 3" 275 lbs. DeSoto, Texas DeSoto Colorado

Axel Nyembwe DL 6' 1" 300 lbs. Bethesda, Md. The Avalon School Duke

Michael WR 6' 1" 185 lbs. Murrieta, Calif. Chaparral California Onyemaobi

Idris Patterson OL 6' 5" 280 lbs. Silver Spring, Md. The Avalon School Undecided

Nick Pickett DB 6' 2" 180 lbs. Los Angeles, Calif. Bishop Mora Salesian Undecided

Charleston WR 6' 2" 176 lbs. Dallas, Texas Cedar Hill Oklahoma Rambo

Jalen Reagor WR 6' 0" 185 lbs. Waxahachie, Texas Waxahachie Oklahoma

Greg Rogers DL 6' 4" 305 lbs. Las Vegas, Nev. Arbor View Undecided

Justin Shaffer OL 6' 6" 355 lbs. Ellenwood, Ga. Cedar Grove Georgia

Laviska Shenault WR 6' 1" 205 lbs. DeSoto, Texas DeSoto Colorado

Lindell Stone QB 6' 3" 205 lbs. Woodbury Forest, Va. Woodbury Forest Virginia

D'Andre Swift RB 5' 10" 210 lbs. Philadelphia, Pa. St. Joseph's Prep Georgia

Jonathan Taylor RB 5' 11" 210 lbs. Salem, N.J. Salem Wisconsin

Alijah Vera- OL 6' 5" 295 lbs. Oakland, Calif. Bishop O'Dowd Southern Cal Tucker

Kary Vincent, Jr. DB 5' 11" 172 lbs. Port Arthur, La. Memorial LSU

Chase Young DL 6' 5" 240 lbs. Hyattsville, Md. DeMatha Catholic Ohio State

Cristian Zendejas K 5' 9" 160 lbs. Chandler, Ariz. Perry Arizona State

