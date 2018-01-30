Mark Teixeira Reflects on Career at Mercer's First Pitch Classic

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

With the baseball season just around the corner, the Mercer Baseball team held their 10th annual First Pitch Classic Tuesday night at Hawkins Arena to kick off the 2017 season and had former MLB slugger Mark Teixeira speak to the audience.

Mercer said this was the largest crowd they have had in the 10 years for the event. Teixeira was a three time All-Star, five time Gold Glove Winner, and was the 5th switch hitter in MLB history to hit at least 400 home runs in his career.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV