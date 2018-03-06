Mary Persons senior basketball player takes his talents to the Sunshine State

Big congratulations are in store to Mary Persons senior guard Cameron Holden for committing to take his talents to the next level.

Holden will be heading to Gulf Coast Community College this upcoming fall.

With more than 100 games played in the program and an average of 20 points per game, Holden was a star for the Bulldogs.

Coach Greg Nix says it’s Holden’s drive that will take him far in the future.

"He wants to win the game. He leads us in scoring, leads us in almost every statistical category, but the thing about him is that he just wanted to win the game. He didn't care about himself, he just wanted his team to win," Nix said.

"I've been thinking about this day for a long time, but it's finally here. You only get this day one time so I'm going to remember this day and I'm happy that everyone came out and supported me," Holden said.

He says he looks forward to taking his role as a leader to the Sunshine State.

