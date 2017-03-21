Mary Persons Sweeps Perry in Soccer

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

Both the boys and girls Mary Persons soccer teams swept the Perry Panthers on the pitch on Tuesday evening, and they also shut out the Panthers in both games.

The girls led 3-0 after the first half, and scored three more goals in the second half to win 6-0.

In the boys game, James Davis scored with under 30 seconds left in the first half, and that was the only goal. Mary Persons beats Perry 1-0.

