Mayhem 6 game winning streak snaps against Columbus

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

The six game winning streak for the Macon Mayhem came to end on Saturday when they played the Columbus Cottonmouths and lost 4-3.

Columbus took the lead in the first period, and when the Mayhem trailed by two Matt Johnson put the Mayhem on the board with 13:35 in the 2nd period.

The Mayhem tied the game in the third period as Stathis Soumelidis scored a goal with with 6:34 left, but the Cottonmouths scored the last goal of the game with 4 minutes left in the final period.

The Mayhem will play Columbus again next week in Macon.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV