Mayhem announce date of postponed game

MACON - The Macon Mayhem (23-7-5) have announced the date of their game against the Huntsville Havoc (26-7-2) that was postponed on Feb. 3 due to issues with the ice at the Macon Centreplex.

The Mayhem will take on the Havoc at 4:05 p.m. on March 26.

The issues with the ice surface arose after the the movie I, Tonya was filmed at the Centreplex from Jan. 30-Feb. 1. The movie required that any logos on the ice be removed, and ice was not re-painted and ready for play by the time the teams were scheduled to take the ice. The teams along with the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) decided to postpone the game.

The Mayhem will play their scheduled games on March 24-25 in Huntsville and then will come back to Macon for the rescheduled game on the 26th.

The Mayhem will next take the ice on Feb. 17 when they host the Mississippi RiverKings (22-15-2). The game is scheduled to being at 7:35 p.m.

