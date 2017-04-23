Mayhem announce schedule for President's Cup Finals

Macon's Premier Hockey team (Photo: Macon Mayhem)

The Macon Mayhem are slated to play against the Peoria Rivermen at home next weekend in a three-game series to determine who will win the 2017 SPHL President’s Cup.

The series will be played in a best-of-three format and the schedule for the three games is below:

Friday, April 28 @ Peoria, 8:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 30 in Macon, 6 p.m. EST

Monday, May 1 in Macon, 7:30 p.m. EST (if necessary)

A release says glass seats for the two home games will be $20 for non-season ticket holders and $16 for season ticket holders.

All other seats in the Centreplex will be $14 for non-season ticket holders and $12 for season ticket holders.

It also says seats for season ticket holders will be held until Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. If season ticket holders have not purchased tickets by then, they will go to the general public.

Tickets are on sale through the Centreplex Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

For more information or group tickets, call the main office at (478) 803-1592.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV