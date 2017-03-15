Mayhem back in Macon for 2 of 3 weekend games

Macon's Premier Hockey team (Photo: Macon Mayhem)

MACON - The Macon Mayhem will be back at the Macon Coliseum for two of their three upcoming games this season as they look to gain control of first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

The Mayhem are tied atop the league standings with the Huntsville Havoc. Both teams have 65 points, but Huntsville (30-12-5) has three more losses than Macon (30-9-5).

The two teams don't have much breathing room, however, as the Fayetteville FireAntz and the Peoria Rivermen are both only three points behind the league leaders.

The Mayhem have already clinched a spot in the SPHL playoffs, and with 11 games remaining, their focus now is on seeding, and coaches and players all feel defense is the key to a possible championship run.

"We always preach (that) in the d-zone, our d-zone, we've got to clean that up," Mayhem assistant coach Leo Thomas said. "That's where you're going to win championships, playing good defense. That's something that we're trying to drill into them now and they're responding well to it."

"We've just got to tighten up our defensive zone, work a little harder in the defensive zone, just the little things here and there and we'll be going well," Mayhem left wing Daniel Gentzler said.

The Mayhem will take on the Columbus Cottonmouths Friday night at 7:35 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum before heading to Columbus for a rematch on Saturday. They will then return to Macon for a game on Sunday against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

