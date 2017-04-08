Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

The Macon Mayhem ended the regular season with a win as they took down the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs 6-3.

The Mayhem scored the first goal of the game on a power play goal from Jake Trask. Less than 2 minutes later the Mayhem got on the board again as Collin Macdonald scored a one timer as they took a 2-0 lead heading into the 2nd period.

Then they scored two more goals in the 2nd and third periods to hang on to the win. Up next is the playoffs for the regular season SPHL Champs who will take on Columbus on Tuesday. Even though the Mayhem are the number one seed, they will travel to Columbus to take on the Cottonmouths since the Centreplex is unavailable this week for Disney on Ice.

