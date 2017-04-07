WMAZ
Mayhem Clinch SPHL Regular Season Title with win over Roanoke

Mayhem try to clinch regular season title

April 08, 2017

For the first time in Macon hockey history, the Mayhem are the regular season SPHL champions. The Mayhem took down the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs 4-1 to lock up the number one seed in the SPHL. 

The Mayhem got on the board as time was expiring in the first period off a Daniel Gentlzer goal. 

Ryan Michel scored the second goal for the Mayhem in the 2nd period, and then the Mayhem pulled away as they scored 2 more goals in the third period. 

Saturday is the last game of regular season for the Mayhem. 

