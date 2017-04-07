Mayhem Clinch SPHL Regular Season Title with win over Roanoke

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

For the first time in Macon hockey history, the Mayhem are the regular season SPHL champions. The Mayhem took down the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs 4-1 to lock up the number one seed in the SPHL.

The Mayhem got on the board as time was expiring in the first period off a Daniel Gentlzer goal.

Ryan Michel scored the second goal for the Mayhem in the 2nd period, and then the Mayhem pulled away as they scored 2 more goals in the third period.

Saturday is the last game of regular season for the Mayhem.

