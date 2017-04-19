Mayhem complete late third period comeback to defeat Pensacola in game one

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Trailing late in the third period, the Macon Mayhem scored two goals in the final six minutes against the Pensacola Ice Flyers to earn the 3-2 victory in game one of this SPHL Playoffs semi-final series.

The Mayhem started out the scoring on the road at the 10:19 mark of the first period. Ryan Michel blasted a slap shot past Pensacola goaltender Matt Zenzola for his first goal of the postseason. Daniel Gentzler and Jake Trask picked up the assists on the goal.

There was no scoring in the second frame, but within the 5:01 mark of the third period, the Ice Flyers scored two goals to take the 2-1 lead. The first came off the stick of Patrick Megannety, while rookie Ken Neil picked up the second goal. Aaron Clarke picked up assists on both goals.

With just over five minutes to play, Stephen Pierog scored his second of the playoffs to tie the game up. The drama was not over, as with just under two minutes to play, Jake Trask scored his third goal of the playoffs to give the Mayhem the 3-2 lead. That goal would wind up being the game-winning-goal, as the Mayhem take the 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. The Mayhem have a chance to close out the series on home ice on Friday.

Jordan Ruby started again for the Mayhem, making 32 saves on 34 shots en route to his third straight victory of the postseason. Matt Zenzola allowed three goals on 33 shots for Pensacola.

The two teams travel to the Macon Coliseum for game two of the three-game series on Friday, April 21 at 7:35 PM.

