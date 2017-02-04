Mayhem Escape with 3-2 Overtime win against Havoc

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

It was a close and exciting win for the Macon Mayhem as they defeated the SPHL's number one team Huntsville Havoc 3-2 in overtime.

The Mayhem led 2-0 after 2 periods of play, but the Havoc scored 2 goals in the matter of 20 seconds to tie the game in the third period.

The Mayhem broke the tie with 48 seconds left in overtime off the stick of Collin MacDonald to secure the win.

The Mayhem return home on February 17, to take on the Mississippi RiverKings.

