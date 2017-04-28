Mayhem Grab Game 1 of President Cup Finals

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

The Macon Mayhem are just one win a way from bring the first hockey championship to Macon. The Mayhem defeated the Peoria Rivermen 2-1 Friday night at Peoria and now head back to Macon with a 1-0 lead.

The Mayhem trailed 1-0 after two periods of play, but in the third period, they rallied back and scored 2 goals from John Siemer and Daniel Gentzler to take the first game.

The Mayhem will have two chances to win the trophy at their home ice, their first opportunity comes on Sunday at 6 p.m.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV