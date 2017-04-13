Mayhem in winner-take-all Game 3 tonight

Macon's Premier Hockey team (Photo: Macon Mayhem)

COLUMBUS - After their dramatic 1-0 overtime victory over the Columbus Cottonmouths last night, the Macon Mayhem will play a winner-take-all game three in their first round playoff series tonight.

Last night, despite a combined 74 shots on goal in regulation, neither the Cottonmouths or the Mayhem could score that the trend continued until Collin McDonald put the puck past Columbus goaltender Mavric Parks with 5:01 left in the overtime period.

Columbus won game one 1-0 on a second period goal by Alex Kromm.

The winner of tonight's game will face off against the winner of the series between the Huntsville Havoc and the Mississippi River Kings in the second round of the SPHL playoffs.

Huntsville won game one of the series, 4-2, last night. Game two will be held Friday night and if necessary, game three will be on Saturday.

As for the Mayhem and Cottonmouths, the puck will drop tonight at 7:35 at the Columbus Civic Center. The teams are playing in Columbus due to Disney on Ice being held at the Macon Coliseum this weekend.

