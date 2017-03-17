Mayhem Lose in OT to Cottonmouths

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

The Macon Mayhem battled in a back-and-forth game with the Columbus Cottonmouths, but came out on the short end, losing 5-4 in overtime.

The Cottonmouths got on the board first for the second straight meeting, as Jonathan Turk scored off of a blocked shot to put the Snakes up 1-0 early in the first period. In the final minutes of the period, Collin MacDonald would answer for the Mayhem, scoring his 12th goal of the season. Jake Trask and Daniel Gentzler picked up the assists – their 21st and 18th assists of the season, respectively.

Columbus got out to another hot start in the second period, but this time, they got the first two goals of the period. Chad Brears started the scoring on the power play with a top shelf shot just 48 seconds into the second. Seven minutes later, Keegan Bruce created a turnover on the Mayhem power play, and then he scored on a give-and-go with Andy Bathgate for the 3-1 lead. The Mayhem would answer just under two minutes later, as Brandon Pfeil scored his second goal of the season off of assists from Stephen Pierog and Stathis Soumelidis. The Mayhem would tie the game up with a goal from Matt Summers, assisted by Mark Rivera and Brandon Pfeil.

The Mayhem scored the first goal of the period for the first time in this game when Stephen Pierog scored on the power play to take the 4-3 lead. Former Mayhem Vadim Guskov scored about halfway through the period tie the game at 4-4. That would be all the scoring in the third period, but Jonathan Turk would score his second overtime goal against the Mayhem this season, giving the Cottonmouths the 5-4 victory.

