Mayhem lose offensive leader to ECHL

MACON - The Macon Mayhem are losing an offensive leader after forward Collin MacDonald was loaned to the Indy Fuel of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) Tuesday, according to head coach Kevin Kerr.

This is MacDonald's second call-up of the year. He played three games for the Florida Everblades in early December.

MacDonald has played 18 games for the Mayhem in 2016 and has scored seven goals along with recording 10 assists. Since the call-up to the Everblades, MacDonald had one goal in five games.

MacDonald is the second-leading scorer for Macon behind center John Siemer, who has 10 goals and 12 assists in 16 games.

The Mayhem (15-3-2) are currently in first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). They will take the ice tonight in at the Pensacola Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida and play the Pensacola Ice Flyers (5-8-5). Macon will be back in the Cherry Blossom Capital on January 7th to play the Ice Flyers. The puck will drop at 7:35 p.m. on the 7th. Tickets can be purchased at the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

