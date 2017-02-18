Mayhem Lose to FireAntz 3-1

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem ran into the hottest team in the SPHL at the moment, as they lost to the Fayetteville FireAntz tonight by score of 3-1.

The only scoring in the game came in the second period. Macon’s Chris Joseph led off the scoring off of assists from Jake Trask and Daniel Gentzler. Fayetteville would then score three unanswered goals. The first came off the stick of Max Cook, assisted by Jake Hauswirth. Fayetteville captain Bobby Chaumont would join the action to make it 2-1. The last goal was scored off of a point shot that banked to the other side, and Cook buried the rebound to make it 3-1. The Mayhem would out-shoot the FireAntz 13-2 in the third period, but they could not get anything past Fayetteville goaltender Sean Bonar.

