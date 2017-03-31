Mayhem Outlast Yard Dogs in 6-5 Shootout

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Mayhem took down the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a 6-5 shootout on Friday night to regain sole possession of first place in the SPHL.

The Mayhem scored first off a Jake Trask goal 9 seconds into the game, and Trask delivered another goal in the shootout to help propel the Mayhem to victory.

The Mayhem will return to Macon on Sunday to host Pensacola after they travel to Huntsville on Saturday.

