Mayhem Play Hot Through February

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

February might be almost over but don't tell the Macon Mayhem. Over the past month, they have won 8 matchups, and have lost only two. That strong play has allowed them to stay among the top on the SPHL standings.

The Mayhem are tied for first with the Huntsville Havok with 59 points. It's a tight race between all the seeds now.

The Peoria Rivermen sit at third with 55 points, and three points behind them is the Fayetteville Fireantz.

The Mayhem will return to Macon this weekend for three games.

(© 2017 WMAZ)