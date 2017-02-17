Mayhem power past RiverKings

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem got two goals in the third period – including a Dennis Sicard game-winning goal – to defeat the Mississippi RiverKings 4-2.

Matt Summers started off the scoring with 11:44 left in the first period when he blocked a shot, took it the length of the ice, and put it past the glove of Mississippi goaltender Brad Barone. Just 33 seconds later, RiverKings’ forward Ryan Marcuz picked up a turnover in the slot and scored past Jordan Ruby to tie the game at 1-1.

In the second period, Mississippi’s Mike Grace scored a power play goal off of a one-timer to give the RiverKings the 2-1 lead. With 12:51 left in the second period, Dennis Sicard received a beautiful saucer pass from Mark Rivera and chipped it over the shoulder of Barone to tie the game up.

The third period was all Macon, as Sicard started the scoring on the power play. Mississippi turned the puck over, and Matt Summers got it to Sicard in the slot, who put it past the glove of Barone to make it 3-2. Just 3:10 later, Matt Johnson added insurance for the Mayhem, getting a pass from Stephen Pierog and blasting it past the blocker of the Mississippi goaltender to make it 4-2.

The Mayhem play Fayetteville Saturday night at the Macon Centreplex at 7:30.

