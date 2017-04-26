Mayhem practice out of town before SPHL finals

The top seeded Macon Mayhem have the home ice in the SPHL finals.

But before the series closes out at the Centreplex, the Mayhem are on the road, facing the Peoria Rivermen in game 1 Friday night.

Due to another scheduling conflict at the coliseum, the team is unable to practice in Macon. So, head coach Kevin Kerr and the gang loaded up the bus this morning and headed down to Columbus to get in some practice on their ice.

Coach says the extended road trip will give the team some time to bond before their toughest test of the season, but he's excited for the opportunity to come home and win a championship in front of the home fans.

"It's something I've wished for for our guys and I think that's why you play for home ice all year," says Kerr. "You play for home ice to give yourself an opportunity and a chance to play in front of your home crowd and win a championship. And we're right there. if we can take care of business on Friday and come back home Sunday, hopefully we close it out. If not, if we need two games, we have two games at home."

Here's the schedule for the championship series against the Rivermen.

Game 1 is Friday night in Peoria. The puck drops at 8:30 EST.

Game 2 is Sunday evening in Macon. That game will start at 6 PM.

Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Monday at 7:30.

Tickets are available through the Macon Centreplex box office.

Glass seats are $20 dollars. All other seats are general admission, only $14.

Sunday only, tickets for kids 12 and under are just $7.

