Mayhem resign Jake Trask

MACON - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) champion Macon Mayhem have resigned wing Jake Trask, the team's leading scorer from the 2016-2017 season.

"Trasker was obviously a huge reason why we won the championship last year, and bringing him back was a top priority for us this summer," Mayhem head coach and President of Hockey Operation Kevin Kerr said in a press release. "You can see his worth to the team in how we struggled offensively when he was out of the lineup last season."

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, native led the Mayhem with 48 points (21 goals and 20 assists) in 50 games during the 2016-2017 regular season. In the playoffs, Trask led the Mayhem with six points, including the President's Cup-clinching goal over the Peoria Rivermen in game two of the SPHL Final.

Trask will be entering his fifth season in the SPHL and sixth overall as a professional.

In 186 games in the SPHL, Trask has 71 goals and 85 assists.

The Mayhem open the 2017-2018 season at the Macon Centerplex against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on October 20.

