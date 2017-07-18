Mayhem Resign Stephen Pierog for Third Season

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

Big news on the ice for the Macon Mayhem today, head coach and director of hockey operations Kevin Kerr announcing Stephen Pierog will be back next year.

The center will resign with the Mayhem to play his third professional season, all of which have been in Macon. He led the team with 29 assists and scored 12 goals during the 53 regular season schedule last year. He also scored five game-winning goals last season which was tied for the team-lead with captain Matt Summers.

He joins last season's scoring leader Jake Trask, and assistant captain Dennis Sicard who have resigned for next year.

