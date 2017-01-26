Mayhem sign two players from FHL

MACON - The Macon Mayhem looked to the Federal Hockey League (FHL) to fill holes on their roster.

Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr announced the signings of defenseman/forward Ludlow Harris and defenseman/forward Marc Thompson Thursday. Defenseman Ryan Michael was also placed on the 21-day injured reserve.

This is the second time Harris will play in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He played 28 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the 2015-2016 season. He scored three goals and added six assists and spent 55 minutes in the penalty box while with the Ice Flyers. In the FHL, Harris has scored 45 goals, has 39 assists for a total of 84 points. This season, while playing for the Danbury Titans and Port Huron Prowlers, Harris has six goals and nine assists.

This is first time Thompson will be seeing the ice in the SPHL. With the FHL's St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints this season, Thompson has three points. With the FHL's Danville Dashers last season, Thompson had 10 goals and eight assists. He played club hockey at Davenport University and had 59 points in 42 career games.

Michael, who is heading to the IR, has 11 assists this season with the Mayhem. Last season, he score eight goals and added 12 assists for Macon.

The Federal Hockey League is a single-A level hockey league that is based in Syracuse, New York and has teams in Berlin, New Hampshire, Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, Danville, Illinois, Danbury, Connecticut, Port Huron, Michigan, St. Clair Shores, Michigan and Watertown, New York.

The Mayhem will next take the ice at home against the Pensacola Ice Flyers Friday night. The puck will drop at the Macon Coliseum at 7:35 p.m. Tickets are available at the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

(© 2017 WMAZ)