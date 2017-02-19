Mayhem Take Down FireAntz 6-2

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem scored six goals for the first time this season in this evening’s 6-2 victory over the Fayetteville FireAntz.

Mayhem captain Matt Summers started off the scoring for the second time this weekend, scoring off assists from Dennis Sicard and Mark Rivera. Just a couple of minutes later, Jake Trask scored on the backhand – Chris Joseph and Jeff Sanders recorded assists. The final goal of the first period came off the stick of Collin MacDonald. Fayetteville goaltender Sean Bonar was screened in front, and MacDonald fired the low shot past him.

Just a few minutes into the second period, Daniel Gentzler scored to put the Mayhem up 4-0. The FireAntz would not lay down, however, as Justin Hussar and Joe Kalisz scored in the second frame to make it a two-goal game.

The Mayhem buried the FireAntz in the third with goals from Summers and Gentzler, who both scored their second goals of the game.

