(Photo: Vinton, Jeffrey)

MACON - The Macon Mayhem may not be back at the Macon Coliseum until Jan. 21 when they host the Knoxville Ice Bears, but when they do take the ice back at home, they will be wearing special jerseys.

Jan. 21 is 90's night at the Coliseum and to celebrate the Mayhem are breaking out a "Friends"-themed jersey.

"Friends" ran from 1994-2004 on NBC and told the stories of six friends, Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Monica Geller (Courtney Cox) and her brother, Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), who all lived in New York City.

The Mayhem's jersey will feature the team's name in the show's font on the front, along with a picture of the New York City skyline as it would have appeared in the 1990's. On the top left of the jersey is the magnetic drawing board that hung in the apartment shared by the male characters and on the top right is the picture frame that framed the peephole in the apartment shared by the female characters.

Pictures of New York City can also be seen on the forearms of the sleeves and various icons from the show, like the couch the characters sat on at Central Perk, the coffee shop they would spend time at, surround the elbow. Players' numbers will be on the upper arm of the jersey in the font of the show.

The Mayhem's logo will be on both shoulders.

After the game against the Ice Bears, the jerseys will be put up for auction with the proceeds going to The Ability Experience, a charity to help people with disabilities sponsored by the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity.

The Ability Experience

Worldwide, "Friends" won 69 awards and was nominated for another 211, according to IMDB.

Game time for the 90's night against the Ice Bears is 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 21. That night is also College Night, when college students can get $10 tickets by showing their ID at the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

