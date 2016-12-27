Mayhem top Pensacola 4-1

Macon's Premier Hockey team (Photo: Macon Mayhem)

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA - The Macon Mayhem traveled down to Pensacola, Florida Tuesday night and beat the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 4-1, due in large part to 27 saves from goalie Jordan Ruby.

The Mayhem started the scoring quickly after Pensacola center Josh Cousineau was called for a double-minor (four-minute) high-sticking penalty. During the penalty, Macon right wing Mark River scored a power play goal, which was assisted by defenseman Ryan Michel and left wing Jake Trask, with 16:10 remaining in the first period to put the Mayhem up 1-0.

Halfway through the period, the Mayhem doubled their lead on a goal by right wing Matt Johnson that was assisted by defenseman Jeff Sanders and Rivera.

There was no scoring for the rest of the first period and the entirety of the second period. With 12:59 left in the third, Pensacola forward Riley Spraggs cut Macon's lead to 2-1 on a goal assisted by center Maxime St-Cyr and defenseman Louis Belisle.

Later in the third period, Pensacola pulled their goaltender to try and tie the game, but Macon took advantage of the empty net. Center John Siemer put one in the unattended goal with 1:47 left to make it 3-1 and Johnson scored his second goal of the night, making this his first multi-goal game of the season, in the final seconds to put a cap on Macon's 4-1 victory.

The Mayhem (16-3-2) will next take the ice on Friday night in Roanoke, Virginia against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs (5-11-3). The puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. All games can be seen on the Southern Professional Hockey League website. The Mayhem will return home on January 7th to take on Pensacola (5-9-5). The game will begin at 7:35 and tickets can be purchased at the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

