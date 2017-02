Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

The Macon Mayhem won their second straight game Friday evening after taking down the Pensacola Ice Flyers 1-0.

Stephen Pierog scored the only goal of the game in the 7th minute of the first period. Macon's Jordan Ruby recorded his first shutout of the season as he made 45 saves in the win.

Up next the Mayhem are on the road on Saturday to take on Knoxville Icebears.

