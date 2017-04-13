Mayhem win Game 3, advance to SPHL Semi-Finals

Macon's Premier Hockey team (Photo: Macon Mayhem)

COLUMBUS - Goals were few and far between in Games One and Two of the Macon Mayhem's First Round SPHL Playoffs matchup against the Columbus Cottonmouths, but the offenses woke up tonight.

The Mayhem and the Cottonmouths were only able to score a goal each in the first two matchups, but when the final buzzer sounded in Game Three, Macon skated off with a 6-3 victory.

The scoring started when Stephen Pierog scored on a power play in the first period. About five minutes later, Columbus answered after Chad Brears bounced one off the back of Mayhem goalie Jordan Ruby and into the back of the net.

Macon would take control of the game in the second period with two goals from Jake Trask, another from Dennis Sicard and a fourth from Matt Summers.

Columbus would cut Macon's four-goal lead in half in the third with goals from Alex Kromm, who scored Game One's winning goal, and Andy Bathgate.

But, Macon would put the nail in the coffin with 2:52 left in the game when John Siemer scored the Mayhem's sixth and final goal.

The Mayhem will next play in the Semi-Finals of the SPHL playoffs against the seventh-seeded Pensacola Ice Flyers, who swept the Fayetteville FireAntz in their First Round series.

Once the game schedule is announced for the Semi-Finals, we will have it right here on 13WMAZ.com.

