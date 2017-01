Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears defeated Paine 93-50 with help from Kahlia Lawrence and KeKe Calloway who each dropped 18 points in the victory.

Sydni Means also dished out a career 13 high assists with 8 points.

Mercer improves to 11-3 and will open Southern Conference play on Thursday.

(© 2017 WMAZ)