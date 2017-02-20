Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

When the Mercer Bears host the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, it will be the first time fans will be able to watch Mercer baseball from the renovated seats at OrthoGeorgia Park.

The Mercer Bears are coming off a weekend where they swept Maryland Eastern Shore scoring 36 runs in three days. The last time these teams met in Macon, the Dawgs and Bears battled in extra innings and the Dawgs won 7-6 in the 10th. Mercer has won 3 of the last 4 meetings between Georgia.

For the Bears the lefty, Austin Cox will draw the start and he will look for his second win on the year. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

(© 2017 WMAZ)