Mercer Baseball: Bears take Series Opener against UNC- Asheville

Jonathan Perez, WMAZ 12:54 AM. EST February 24, 2018

The Mercer Bears open the three game series with UNC-Asheville with a strong performance at the plate and a dominating outing on the mound as they beat the Bulldogs 15-4.

Austin Cox tossed 5 innings gave up 3 earned runs, and struck out 13 batters. Alex Hanson and JT Thomas added home runs in the win. 

Mercer will play a double header on Saturday to finish the three game series with the Bulldogs 

