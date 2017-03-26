Mercer Baseball Drops Last Game Against ETSU to lose Sweep

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer bats had a hard time waking up Sunday afternoon as they only scored two runs against ETSU to lose 9-2.

Trey Truitt drove in the only two runs for the Bears in the second inning off a double to right field. The Bucs scored three runs in the second inning, and then had a four run 4th inning to pull away from Mercer.

The Bears still take the series from the Bucs, and they are now 21-5 on the season. Mercer will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host Georgia Tech.

