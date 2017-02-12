Mercer Baseball Excited to Open New Stadium

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The countdown for Mercer baseball is finally in the single digits. The Bears open the season this Friday against Maryland Eastern Shore, and there is a lot to be excited for. The Bears are ranked number 2 in the coaches pre season poll, and came out as the number one team in the media poll.

So not only are the Bears prepped to contend for a southern conference championship, they also will play ball in a renovated stadium. Now OrthoGeorgia Park still needs a couple of finishing touches before the season opener this Friday, but the players and the coaches are both excited.

"Just the environment, the atmosphere. It's going to be a better atmosphere when you roll into the park. I've seen it from people coming to visit me they are blown away by it just to be honest with you, its a special thing to have it in Macon especially in our campus", Head baseball coach Craig Gibson said.

