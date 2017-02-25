Mercer Baseball Hartford Game 2

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspect arrested in fatal Macon gas station shooting
-
First Appearence
-
Grinstead's coworker remembers Ryan Duke
-
Neighbor speaks about Tara Grinstead and Ryan Duke
-
Best friend of Tara Grinstead talks about suspected killer's arrest
-
Lorra Lynch Jones remembers the Tara Grinstead case
-
Davis speaks on "homicide epidemic"
-
Search underway for missing boy
-
Hancock school board could be suspended
-
AmStar16 gives refunds after third power outage
More Stories
-
Bond denied for man in fatal Macon gas station shootingFeb 25, 2017, 2:11 p.m.
-
GBI investigating death of man tased by Butts Co. deputiesFeb 25, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
-
Bill proposed to allow private name changes for…Feb 25, 2017, 6:23 p.m.