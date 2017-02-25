Mercer Baseball Keeps Winning

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears baseball team had an offensive explosion in their second game against Hartford and won 20-14.

Mercer scored three runs in the first, but the Hawks tied the game in the third. The Bears found themselves trailing 10-5 heading into the fifth, but the bats came alive for Mercer as they racked up 10 runs in the inning to take the lead.

Mercer hung on to their lead to remain undefeated (6-0) at home. Trey Truitt hit a homerun in the first and third inning, and has now hit three homers in two games.

The Bears will look for another weekend sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.

