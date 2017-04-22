Mercer Baseball tops Citadel in Extras, 5-3

CHARLESTON, S.C. - CHARLESTON, S.C. – No. 27 (NBCWA) Mercer scored twice in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch and RBI single by Ryan Hagan to claim a 5-3 win over The Citadel in another tight Southern Conference contest at Riley Park Saturday afternoon.



The late run support complimented a quality start by left-hander Austin Cox , who struck out 10 batters over six frames despite getting the no-decision. Cox and three relievers held The Citadel (12-24, 3-8 SoCon) scoreless over the final five frames. Mercer (34-7, 13-1) won its 11th straight SoCon game to clinch its fifth conference series of the season.



There was no less drama in the second game of the series after Mercer earned an extra-inning win Friday. Alex Crotty had a swinging strikeout with two outs in the ninth, but a wild pitch by Citadel's Marlin Morris in the sequence allowed pinch runner David Posas to score from third. Hagan made it a two-run game in the following at bat with a RBI single to left, scoring Conrad Cornell .



Both teams traded blows over the first four innings before going scoreless until the ninth. Mercer claimed a two-run advantage as four straight batters reached base in the opening frame including consecutive hits from JT Thomas , Danny Edgeworth and Madden. A single through the four-hole by Edgeworth scored Hanson after he reached with a walk and Madden executed a hit-and-run play to bring home Thomas.



PLAYER OF THE GAME

Austin Cox impressed with his six-inning start, tying career-highs in innings pitched and strikeouts (10). Despite the no-decision, Cox did enough to match Citadel right-hander Will Abbott and keep the Bears primed to pull away late.



STAT OF THE GAME

The Bears have captured 17 consecutive weekend series dating back to a sweep of ETSU on April 8-10, 2016. The streak includes 10 straight series this season.



COACH GIBSON'S TAKE

"The Citadel played really well and their starter was outstanding today, but I thought Austin Cox was outstanding on our side. Ten strikeouts by Cox and some key at bats late in the game – Ryan Hagan , especially – helped us pull through.



"We knew we would get some opportunities late in the game and we just remained patient. We're going to get everyone's best on a game-by-game basis and it was great to get today's win."



PITCHER'S OF RECORD

Win: Nick Spear , Mercer (5-0)

, Mercer (5-0) Loss: Will Abbott, The Citadel (1-4)

RECORD UPDATE

No. 27 Mercer: 34-7 (13-1 SoCon)

34-7 (13-1 SoCon) The Citadel: 12-24 (3-8 SoCon)

UP NEXT

No. 27 Mercer: At The Citadel (Noon, Sunday, April 23 in Charleston, S.C.)

At The Citadel (Noon, Sunday, April 23 in Charleston, S.C.) The Citadel: Hosts No. 27 Mercer (Noon, Sunday, April 23 in Charleston, S.C.)

NOTABLES

Mercer has outscored its opposition 60-29 in the first inning this season.

Thomas notched his sixth straight multi-hit game. He has 14 hits in the span.

Jackson Ware 's nation-leading 19th sac bunt came in the ninth and moved the eventual game-winning run into scoring position.

's nation-leading 19th sac bunt came in the ninth and moved the eventual game-winning run into scoring position. Edgeworth knocked in two of Mercer's first three runs with a 1-for-3 performance.

