Mercer Baseball Use 2016 as Motivation for New Year

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

We are just two weeks away from Mercer baseball starting a new season at a new ball park.

The newly renovated stadium, OrthoGeorgia park at Claude Smith Field is still under construction but that isn't stopping the baseball team from practicing and getting ready for the 2017 campaign.... The Bears are looking to build off a year where they went 38-23 and were just one win shy of a tournament championship and a trip to the NCAA Regionals...That last loss is still fresh for the bears and are hoping to use it as momentum for this season.

