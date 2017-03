Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears baseball team won their 8th straight game after taking down ETSU 10-6 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears scored 7 runs in the second inning to take commanding 8-0 lead, three runs off back-to-back homers from Charlie Madden and Danny Edgeworth.

The Bears will look for the Southern Conference opener sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m.

