Mercer Bears 16 Match Win Streak Snaps against ETSU

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears men's tennis team lost their first home match of the season and saw their 16 match win streak snap against ETSU Friday afternoon. The Bucs who haven't lost a Southern Conference match since 2013 grabbed an early 1-0 start after winning doubles.

The Bears tried to rally back in singles play, but could not make the comeback and lost 5-2. The Bears will try to rebound on Sunday when they host UNCG.

