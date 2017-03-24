WMAZ
Mercer Bears Baseball Takes Down ETSU 5-2 in SoCon Opener

WMAZ 10:57 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

The Mercer bears baseball team opened up Southern Conference play against ETSU on Friday and grabbed game one of the three game weekend series 5-2. 

Charlie Madden carried the Bears to victory with a two run homerun in the 8th inning. Ryan Askew threw 7.2 strong innings on the mound for the Bears, struck out 6 but received a no-decision. 

Mercer extended their win streak to seven games and will look to take the series tomorrow afternoon. 

