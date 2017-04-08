WMAZ
Mercer Bears Clinch Series against Samford with 6th Straight Win

WMAZ 1:00 AM. EDT April 09, 2017

The Mercer Bears won their 6th straight game Saturday afternoon and clinched the series against Samford as they beat the Bulldogs 9-6. 

The Bears once again had a strong outing from their pitcher for the second straight game, this time coming from the lefty Austin Cox. The sophomore tossed 6 innings, struck out 9 and gave up only 1 run. 

Mercer's Hunter Bening went 2-3 including a three run homer in the fifth inning. The Bears now improve to 27-6 and are now 7-1 in Southern Conference play. 

 

 

