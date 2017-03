Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears continued to hit the ball well against FAMU on Tuesday evening as they beat the Rattlers 9-2.

The Bears scored 4 runs in the first inning and then Charlie Madden cranked a homerun in the 6th inning as the Bears cruised to a 9-2 win.

They will finish the 2 game series against FAMU on Wednesday at 4 pm.

